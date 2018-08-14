Videocon Industries’ net loss widens to ₹2,874.21 crore in June quarter
Videocon Industries’ total income in the reported quarter stood at ₹272.25 crore
New Delhi: Videocon Industries’ standalone net loss widened to ₹2,874.21 crore for April-June 2018-19 as against a loss of ₹885.82 crore in the year-ago period due to write off of certain loans and advances of ₹1,413.35 crore.
Total income in the reported quarter stood at ₹272.25 crore. It was ₹1,642.11 crore in the year-ago quarter, Videocon Industries said in a BSE filing.
It said revenue from operations, part of total income, for April-June 2017 is inclusive of excise duty.
Consequent to applicability of GST with effect from 1 July, 2017, revenue from operations are shown net of GST.
The company said it has written off certain loans and advances aggregating to ₹1,413.35 crore and the same is shown as exceptional items during the quarter. The said exercise for other current assets is continuing, it added.
On 6 June this year, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai bench, admitted a petition for initiating insolvency resolution process against the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
Shares of Videocon Industries settled 4.55% down at ₹5.45 apiece on BSE.
