TCS posts fastest sequential growth over four years

A file photo of TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) kicked off the fiscal second-quarter earnings season by reporting its fastest sequential growth in over four years.

In constant currency terms, TCS’s September quarter revenue rose 3.7% from the preceding three months. It grew 10% from a year earlier. Currency fluctuations, however, took some sheen off the company’s growth as dollar revenue increased at a slower 3.2% pace to $5.21 billion in the quarter ended 30 September from the preceding three months.

Net profit rose 3.4% to $1.1 billion in the September quarter from $1.08 billion in the preceding three months, while operating margin jumped 150 basis points to 26.5% from 25% in the April-June period.

A Bloomberg survey of 23 analysts had estimated Rs 7,925.4 crore ($1.07 billion) profit on net sales of Rs 36,470.4 crore ($4.92 billion).

Mumbai-based TCS’s impressive performance in the July-September period came on the back of a strong 4.1% constant currency growth in the first quarter, implying that the company remains on track to clock the fastest growth in three years.

For the first time in three years, India’s largest software services provider is poised to outpace Nasscom’s industry growth projection of 7-9% in constant currency terms.

“We are very pleased with our all-round strong performance in Q2,” said TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan.

TCS ended the previous fiscal year with $19.09 billion in revenue, a 8.6% year-on-year growth, and 24.8% operating margin, faster than the 6.2% in 2016-17, but its profitability was 90 basis points lower than the previous year’s 25.7%.

On Thursday, TCS’s shares declined 3.1% to Rs1,979.75 on BSE, while the benchmark Sensex lost 2.19% to 34,001.15 points. The results were announced after the end of trading in Mumbai.‎