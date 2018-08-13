Amazon invests another Rs 2,700 crore in India business
This brings its total investment in India to $4 billion in its five years of its operation, even as it continues to battle against Flipkart
Bengaluru: Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, has invested another Rs 2,700 crore ($386 million) in its Indian unit, bringing its total investment in India to roughly $4 billion in the five years that it has operated in the country, even as it continues to battle against local rival and e-commerce market leader Flipkart.
Amazon, which has committed to invest at least $5 billion in India and also separately allocated another $500 million to build its food retail business in the country, simultaneously pumped in about Rs 100 crore ($14 million) into the business (Amazon Retail India Pvt Ltd).
Amazon Seller Services, the marketplace arm of Amazon India, received the funds earlier this month, according to regulatory documents filed with the Registrar of Companies that were sourced from Paper VC. So far, Amazon has been spending all its cash on building massive warehouses, a large logistics unit, marketing, discounts and increasing product assortment.
In June 2016, Amazon had said it would invest an additional $3 billion in India after the company exhausted its earlier investment pledge of $2 billion made in 2014.
The latest investment from Amazon does not come as a surprise, given that the online retailer is going all-out in its attempts to overtake Flipkart, which has stubbornly held on to its lead under CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.
Both Amazon and Flipkart are expected to spend hundreds of millions of dollars towards expansion over the next few years. For both companies, sales growth is a much bigger priority than cutting losses and analysts say that they are nowhere near profitability.
On May 22, Mint reported that Flipkart is likely to burn through as much as $2 billion in cash over the next 18 months, with growth being a clear priority for India’s largest online retailer after its $16 billion takeover by Walmart in May. Flipkart, which owns fashion retailers Myntra and Jabong and the mobile payment app PhonePe, currently has a burn rate of $70-80 million per month. Since it started out in 2007 and prior to its takeover by Walmart, Flipkart has raised over $6 billion in funds from a wide range of the world’s biggest investors such as Tiger Global Management and Japan’s SoftBank.
In recent interviews with Mint, Amazon India chief Amit Agarwal has repeatedly indicated that the online retailer will spare no expense to claim leadership of the market. For Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, India is the company’s most important international market and winning the market share battle in India is its top priority after Amazon lost out to Alibaba in China.
That commitment towards investing in India clearly shows in its regulatory filings over the past few years. Amazon’s authorized capital was just Rs 1,500 crore in July 2014, when Bezos made the $2 billion commitment. Amazon’s authorized capital currently is well over 10 times that amount.
For Amazon, it will have to keep up its aggressive pace of investments in India in the near term, given that it is now up against Walmart, which has equally deep pockets and views Flipkart as a long-term investment.
More From Companies »
- EIL to invest Rs 700 crore for LPG terminal at Okha
- Tata Steel Q1 profit more than doubles, lags forecasts
- Elon Musk says Saudi fund expressed support for taking Tesla private
- Gujarat HC stays Oilex bid to take over GSPC’s stake in Cambay block
- Oil India Q1 profit jumps 56% to ₹703 crore, but misses estimate
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Novelis may occupy driver’s seat at Hindalco’s consolidated business
- DLF Cyber City’s performance partially offsets IndAS impact
- Why bank stocks are rallying despite dismal Q1 results
- Jet Airways investors, brace yourself for a hard landing
- India’s industrial production in Q1 saw gradual recovery on base effect