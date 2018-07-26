CBI court allows Rajiv Kochhar to travel abroad
While passing the order, additional chief metropolitan magistrate Gopal G. Bhansali also directed Rajiv Kochhar to deposit cash security of Rs5 lakh for six months
Mumbai: In a major relief to Rajiv Kocchar, brother-in-law of Chanda Kochhar, the CBI court allowed him to travel abroad almost four months after he was picked up by CBI from the Mumbai International Airport. The metropolitan court was hearing Kocchar’s application for suspension of the lookout circular (LOC) issued against him.
On Thursday, additional chief metropolitan magistrate, Gopal G. Bhansali, while passing an order also directed Kochhar to deposit cash security of Rs 5 lakh for six months and submit an undertaking that the property situated at 18, Rakhi Mahal will not be transferred in another name for a period of one year until further orders. The court also ordered Kocchar to appear before CBI within 10 days if called for questioning in the future.
“It is made clear impugned LOC issued in present case stands lapse and on completion of formalities, permission is granted to travel abroad, in respect of impugned LOC only,” the court observed in its 13-page order, a copy of which was reviewed by Mint. “CBI is at liberty to issue fresh LOC, if required, as per rule.”
When contacted, Suhas Tuljapurkar, Managing Partner of Legasis Partners, who was advising Rajiv Kochhar in the case, confirmed the development. He refused to divulge further details further adding that the investigation is still pending with CBI.
