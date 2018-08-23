PM Modi, Priyanka Chopra, Binny Bansal in LinkedIn most viewed profiles list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the top of LinkedIn influencers list. Photo: PTI

Professional networking site LinkedIn has released the list of most viewed professionals on its platform for 2017-18. The list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Priyanka Chopra, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Flipkart founder Binny Bansal.

LinkedIn Power Profiles 2018 India list is a showcase of the most viewed professionals on LinkedIn. The professional networking site used member data of 2017-18 to arrive at the list.

LinkedIn also applied filters to capture engagement levels and other actions on the platform to draw the list. LinkedIn employees were excluded from the list.

In this year’s list, LinkedIn highlighted 73 professionals across eight categories: influencers, CEOs, technology, marketing & advertising, internet, human resources, finance & social impact.

Announcing this year’s list, Srividya G, director, brand and consumer marketing for APAC & China at LinkedIn, in a blog post said: “All of them are examples of members who invest in their own professional brand and continue to inspire the community around them. They have not only had exciting career journeys but participate in meaningful dialogue, offer perspectives and perhaps drive conversations across many of the 50 million-plus members in India.”

“This is a reminder that success means different things for each of us and we hope that these Power Profiles inspire others to find their own path,” LinkedIn said.

The influencers list features PM Narendra Modi, actor Priyanka Chopra, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, venture capitalist Vani Kola, Nobel laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi, business leader Ravi Venkatesan, Snapdeal cofounder Kunal Bahl, YourStory Media founder Shradha Sharma, Unilazer founder Ronnie Screwvala, and Future Brands CEO Santosh Desai.

The LinkedIn’s CEOs list includes Rekha Menon (Accenture India), Manu Kumar Jain (Xiaomi India), Nisaba Godrej (Godrej Consumer Products), Anant Maheshwari (Microsoft India), Binny Bansal (Flipkart), Ananth Narayanan (Jabong), CP Gurnani (Tech Mahindra), Janne Einola (H&M India) and Sanjiv Mehta (Hindustan Unilever).

Full list