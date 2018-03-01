Zomato receives $150 million funding from Alibaba unit
Ant Financial Services, a unit of China’s Alibaba Group, invests $150 million in Zomato, valuing the Indian company at more than $1 billion
Last Published: Thu, Mar 01 2018. 03 48 PM IST
Mumbai: A unit of China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has invested $150 million in Zomato, valuing the Indian food search and delivery service at more than $1 billion, the companies said on Thursday.
Ant Financial Services Group, Alibaba’s payment affiliate, is also buying $50 million worth of shares in secondary purchases as part of the transaction.
Zomato, which provides services across 24 countries, said it will use the funds to improve products and technology.
First Published: Thu, Mar 01 2018. 12 23 PM IST
