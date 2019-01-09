Yes Bank finalises potential candidates for top job
Yes Bank will now seek approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the CEO appointment, and will make the relevant disclosures after the RBI’s approval, the lender said in a statement
Yes Bank Ltd said on Wednesday it has finalised the potential candidates for the position of chief executive officer to replace the incumbent Rana Kapoor, but did not disclose names.
The private sector bank will now seek approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the CEO appointment, and will make the relevant disclosures after the RBI’s approval, the lender said in a statement.
Yes Bank’s governance was thrown into question in September when the RBI asked Kapoor to step down by the end of January, sending its stock plunging and causing several resignations from its board. The central bank had asked the lender to find a new CEO by 1 Feb.
