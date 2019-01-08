AirAsia offers domestic flight tickets from Rs 999, international at Rs 2,999

The ‘Festive Sale’ offer is valid on all flights operated by AirAsia’s Group network, including AirAsia India, AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia and AirAsia X.

New Delhi: AirAsia is offering flight tickets for as low at Rs 999 under its ‘Festive Sale’ offer. The offer is valid for air passengers booking flight tickets from 7 January to 20 January 2019, AirAsia said in a statement. AirAsia’s Rs 999 offer is valid for travel between 21 January and 31 July 2019. The one-way fare for domestic flight tickets starts at as low as Rs 999 and for international travel the fares start from Rs 2,999, the airline said in a statement. The discount applies to all bookings made through airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app. This sale will connect travellers to over 130 destinations across Asia, Australia and beyond.

Within India, flyers can book tickets for 19 destinations, which include Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Guwahati, Imphal, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Indore and Chennai.

For international travel, passengers can choose from destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Krabi, Sydney, Auckland, Melbourne, Singapore and Bali.

The ‘Festive Sale’ offer is valid on all flights operated by AirAsia’s Group network, including AirAsia India, AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia and AirAsia X, according to the website.

The airline’s move comes days after the government cut jet fuel prices by 14.7% across India on the back of a decline in international rates. This was the largest cut in jet fuel prices since November 2008.

AirAsia India is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1, 599 for its new daily direct flights between Mumbai and Bengaluru. AirAsia’s flights on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route will commence from 15 January 2019. Latest data released by aviation regulator DGCA showed that in November, the market share of AirAsia India stood at 5.3 per cent.