 Corporation Bank posts Q4 loss of Rs1,838 crore as provisions surge - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Corporation Bank posts Q4 loss of Rs1,838 crore as provisions surge

Corporation Bank reports a net loss of Rs1,838 crore for the fourth quarter of last fiscal, the bank had reported a net profit of Rs159 crore a year ago

Last Published: Sat, May 26 2018. 09 20 PM IST
PTI
The gross NPAs of the Corporation Bank soared to 16.21% in March quarter, from 11.70% in the same period of 2016-17. Photo: Mint
The gross NPAs of the Corporation Bank soared to 16.21% in March quarter, from 11.70% in the same period of 2016-17. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: State-owned lender Corporation Bank on Saturday reported a net loss of Rs1,838 crore for the March quarter of last fiscal, mainly on account of increased provisioning.

The bank had reported a net profit of Rs159 crore in the corresponding period of the 2016-17 fiscal.

Corporation Bank is among the 11 lenders which have been placed under the RBI’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework on account of high bad loans.

Provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans increased to Rs4,441 crore during fourth quarter of 2017-18 as against Rs853 crore during the January-March period of the previous fiscal, the bank said in a filing to the BSE.

The gross NPAs of the bank soared to 16.21% in March quarter, from 11.70% in the same period of 2016-17.

First Published: Sat, May 26 2018. 08 48 PM IST
Topics: Corporation Bank Corporation Bank Q4 loss Corporation Bank results Corporation Bank shares Corporation Bank Q4 FY18 results

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »