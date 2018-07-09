AirAsia India flight tickets from Rs 999 in new sale

AirAsia India said seats are limited under the Rs 999 offer, according to its website. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Budget carrier AirAsia India is offering fares as low as Rs 999 under a new promotional scheme, which ends for booking on 15 July. AirAsia India’s Rs 999 offer is applicable on travel next year, from 1 February to 13 August, 2019. According to AirAsia India’s website, the Rs 999 flight ticket price is applicable on Kochi to Bengaluru, Guwahati to Imphal and Bengaluru-Chennai routes. AirAsia India has not announced the number of seats available under this Rs 999 offer. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, the airline said on its website.

Starting fares under the new AirAsia India offer on some other routes include Bhubaneswar- Kolkata (Rs 1,199), Ranchi- Kolkata (Rs 1,199), Bhubaneswar-Hyderabad (Rs 1,699), Bhubaneswar-Chennai (Rs 1,699), Surat-Bengaluru (Rs 3,499), Chandigarh-Bengaluru (Rs 2999), Kolkata-New Delhi (Rs 2499), Goa-Bengaluru (Rs 1,299), New Delhi-Bengaluru (Rs 2,499), Delhi-Pune (Rs 2,499), Delhi-Goa (Rs 2499) and Delhi-Guwahati (Rs 2,499).

AirAsia india, which is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysia’s AirAsia Berhad, also said that a non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card. Fares include airport taxes, except for selected airports where airport tax is collected at the point of departure, the airline added.

AirAsia India’s Rs 999 offer comes in the wake of similar Rs 999 offers announced by other airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir last week. The discounted fares from airlines come despite a surge in crude oil prices and a sharp fall in the value of the rupee, factors that increase the operating cost of airlines. AirAsia India had also offered tickets starting from Rs 1,299, bookings for which ended on 8 July.

Indian aviation market is one of the fastest growing in the world. Passengers carried by domestic airlines in the first five months of the year, during January to May 2018, were 5.7 crore, against 4.6 crore recorded during the corresponding period of previous year, a growth of 22.69%.