NALCO Q4 profit falls 4% to Rs257 crore
NALCO’s total income during the March quarter of 2017-18 fiscal rose to Rs2,920 crore, from Rs2,611 crore in the year-ago period
Last Published: Sat, May 26 2018. 09 05 PM IST
New Delhi: State-run NALCO on Saturday reported 4% drop in its standalone net profit to Rs257 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2017-18.
As per the company’s BSE filing, NALCO had a net profit of Rs268 crore in the January-March quarter of 2016-17. Its total income during the March quarter of 2017-18 fiscal rose to Rs2,920 crore, from Rs2,611 crore in the year-ago period.
For the full 2017-18 fiscal ended 31 March, NALCO reported a standalone net profit of Rs1,342 crore —double of Rs668 crore reported in 2016-17.
The board of NALCO has recommended a final dividend of 20% which is Rs1 per equity share of face value of Rs5 for 2017-18.
First Published: Sat, May 26 2018. 09 05 PM IST
