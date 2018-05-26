NALCO Q4 profit falls 4% to Rs257 crore

NALCO board has recommended a final dividend of 20% which is Rs1 per equity share of face value of Rs5 for 2017-18. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: State-run NALCO on Saturday reported 4% drop in its standalone net profit to Rs257 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2017-18.

As per the company’s BSE filing, NALCO had a net profit of Rs268 crore in the January-March quarter of 2016-17. Its total income during the March quarter of 2017-18 fiscal rose to Rs2,920 crore, from Rs2,611 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full 2017-18 fiscal ended 31 March, NALCO reported a standalone net profit of Rs1,342 crore —double of Rs668 crore reported in 2016-17.

The board of NALCO has recommended a final dividend of 20% which is Rs1 per equity share of face value of Rs5 for 2017-18.