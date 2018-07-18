Vistara flash sale: Flight tickets on offer from Rs 1,299

Vistara’s 24-hour sale offer will close today.

New Delhi: Full-service airline Vistara has announced a 24-hour monsoon flash sale, offering all-inclusive one-way fares “discounted as much as 50% relative to normal fares”. Under this new Vistara flash sale, the airline is offering economy class fares starting from Rs 1,299, premium economy fares from Rs 2,449 and business class fares starting at Rs 6,099. The Vistara offer is applicable for travel between 25th July, 2018 and 11th October, 2018, both dates included. Vistara has not disclosed the number of seats put up for grabs under this offer.

“Seats are limited and are available on first-come-first-serve basis. In case the seats under this sale are sold out, regular fares will appear,” according to Vistara’s website. Vistara also said that under the Rs 1,299 offer, “fares are all-inclusive, with no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the stated fares.”

The destinations covered under this Vistara flash sale include Goa, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kochi, Port Blair, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Chennai, Srinagar, Varanasi and Lucknow. According to Vistara’s website, the Rs 1,299 fares are applicable on economy class travel on Guwahati-Bagdogra, Jammu-Srinagar and Kochi-Chennai routes.

Starting economy class fares on some of the other routes under the Vistara sale include Delhi-Chennai (Rs 3,049), Delhi-Goa (Rs 3,499), Delhi-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,799), Delhi-Amritsar (Rs 1,399), Delhi-Bengaluru (Rs 3,049), Delhi-Bhubaneswar (Rs 2,899) and Mumbai-Amritsar Rs 3,299). Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

Last week, Vistara had said that it has decided to order 19 planes worth $3.1 billion from Airbus and Boeing. Vistara is also looking to start international flights by December.

The monsoon season is a lean season for airlines in India and they come up with discounted ticket offers to woo flyers.

Budget carrier AirAsia India has announced up to 30% discount on domestic flight tickets. This AirAsia India offer is open for bookings till 22 July 2018 and applicable on travel from 17 July to 30 November 2018. AirAsia is offering overseas flight tickets to Kuala Lumpur from cities such as Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam at fares as low as Rs 3,999.

Jet Airways is also offering up to 30% discount on base fares on domestic and international routes under a separate offer. The Jet Airways offer will close on 23 July, according to the airline’s website.

Indian aviation market is one of the fastest growing in the world, with number of passengers flying increasing by 22.7% in the first five months of this year.

Last week, IndiGo had last week put up 12 lakh seat up for grabs under a discounted ticket offer while SpiceJet had offered offering flight tickets from Rs 999.