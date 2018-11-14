United Breweries Q2 profit rises 74.5% to Rs163.77 crore

Total income from operations rose 21.62% to Rs3,335.54 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs2,742.37 crore earlier. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: United Breweries Ltd on Wednesday posted a 74.52% jump in standalone net profit at Rs163.77 crore for the September quarter, led by volume and pricing growth.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs93.84 crore in the July-September period a year ago, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) said in a BSE filing.

“UBL achieved good performance across the business with volume and pricing growth, favourable mix and fixed cost efficiencies,” the company said in a statement.

“Most key markets reported strong growth with the exception of West Bengal and Mumbai, primarily due to higher consumer prices. The Excise Policy changes in Uttar Pradesh resulted in more outlets contributing to overall industry growth,” it added.

UBL’s total expenses stood at Rs3,083.23 crore as against Rs2,597.02 crore, up 18.72%.

Shares of the company settled at Rs1,300.15 on BSE, up 0.16%.

