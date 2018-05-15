NTPC signs pact to buy 3 projects in Bihar
New Delhi: NTPC Ltd on Tuesday inked a pact with Bihar and its power utilities to acquire their entire stake in two joint ventures at Nabinagar and Kanti, and to buy Barauni thermal plant.
The transactions would enable NTPC to have a 100% stake in Nabinagar and Kanti JV projects, which is part the company’s broad objective of acquiring state-owned generation units across the country.
The company has not disclosed consideration for these acquisitions under the MoU. The MoU envisages transfer of Barauni Thermal Power Station and transfer of the BSPGCL equity (27.36%) in Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd (KBUNL) and (50% equity) in Nabinagar Power Generating Company, to NTPC.
The Nabinagar Power Generating Company (NPGC) is a 50:50 JV of NTPC and BSPGCL. KBUNL is a subsidiary of NTPC in JV with BSPGCL.
Currently NTPC and BSPGCL own 72.64% and 27.36% equity holding in KBUNL, respectively. Post transaction, the Barauni plant will become part of NTPC portfolio and KBUNL and NPGC will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of NTPC, it added.
More From Companies »
- Karnataka Bank Q4 profit dives 92% as NPA provisioning swells
- Jet Airways offers fares starting Rs967 for Udan flights
- Jubilant Life gets USFDA nod for Niacin extended release tablets
- Uber agrees to allow sexual assault victims to sue in court
- PNB posts Rs13,416 crore Q4 loss after being hit by Nirav Modi fraud