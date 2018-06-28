ICICI Bank investors lose over $2.50 billion in four days

At 11.46 am, the ICICI Bank stock was trading at ₹ 274 a share, down 1.76% from previous close. Year to date, the stock has declined nearly 12.8%. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: ICICI Bank investors have lost over $2.50 billion in the last four sessions after a whistleblower complaint said that the private lender inflated profits by at least $1.3 billion over 8 years by delaying provisioning for 31 NPA accounts. This, after CEO Chanda Kochhar was asked to go on indefinite leave pending a probe into the Videocon loan case.

ICICI Bank shares are down more than 10.81% in last four sessions, eroding ₹ 17300 crore in market capitalization. At 11.46 am, the stock was trading at near three-month low of ₹ 274 a share, down 1.76% from previous close. Year to date, the stock has declined nearly 12.8%.

On Thursday, Mint reported that ICICI Bank issued hundreds of letters of credit (LCs) to entities related to its troubled corporate borrowers to help them avoid loan default, a whistleblower complaint said, pre-empting the need to set aside money for non-performing assets.

Mint also reported that ICICI Bank deliberately failed to set aside funds to provision for 31 defaulting loan accounts between fiscal year 2008 and March 2016, not fiscal 2017. “ Based on the procedures performed in the enquiry, the allegations relating to incorrect accounting of interest income and NPA recoveries as fees, and overvaluation of security for corporate loans, were not borne out,” ICICI Bank clarified on 22 June.

This did not prevent ICICI Bank investors from selling the stock.

Mint also reported that the Reserve Bank of India had on 25 March initiated a second probe into the affairs of ICICI Bank for allegedly delaying provisioning and indulging in evergreening of loans. The first probe was initiated in 2016 after another whistleblower alleged conflict of interest in CEO Chanda Kochhar’s dealings.

The series of investigations started in March, after the Central Bur­eau of Investigation (CBI) registered a preliminary enquiry against Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot to verify alleged conflict of interest in a ₹ 3,250 crore loan that ICICI Bank granted to Videocon. The amount as part of a ₹ 40,000 crore loan by a consortium of 20 banks in 2012.

The Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has also asked ICICI Bank to clarify on reports of this alleged corporate governance breach. The tax department had in April issued notices to Deepak Kochhar to look into the flow of about ₹ 325 crore from two Mauritius-based firms to NuPower Renewables, which he once co-owned with Dhoot.

In May, the ICICI Bank board finally instituted a fresh inquiry into the Videocon loan case and asked its CEO Chanda Kocchar to go on indefinite leave till probe is over. The bank announced retired supreme court judge B.N. Srikrishna would head the inquiry and appointed Sandeep Bakhshi as the chief operating officer for a five-year term.

Brokerage firm Goldman Sachs has removed the ICICI Bank stock from its conviction list on continued uncertainty around Chanda Kochhar and a succession plan for the CEO’s role.

“We view the recent development as an important step to address a key concern that has been a headwind to the stock in recent months. The bank is making some painful adjustments in its loan portfolio which has slowed growth led by large recognition of bad loans, shift towards better rated corporates as well as building a granular retail and SME business funded by a solid low cost liability franchise”, said Kotak Institutional Equities in a 19 June report .

Of the analysts covering the stock, 48 have a “buy” rating, three have a “hold” rating, while one has a “sell” rating, shows Bloomberg data.