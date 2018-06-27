GoAir offers flight tickets from ₹ 1,880 in special Wednesday offer

The GoAir offer closes on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

Budget carrier GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of ₹ 1,880 under its ‘Low Fare Wednesday’ offer. The GoAir offer will close on Wednesday. The airline has not disclosed the number of seats on offer under this promotional scheme. Standard cancellation and rebooking policy applies to this offer and limited seats are available, the airline said. Under this promotional scheme, GoAir is offering flight tickets from Bengaluru to Pune at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs.1,880, according to its website.

The other destinations covered under this GoAir offer include Nagpur, Mumbai, Kochi, Delhi, Patna, Jammu, and Lucknow.

The routes include Pune-Bengaluru (starting ₹ 1,945), Nagpur-Mumbai (starting ₹ 2,299), Kochi-Mumbai (starting ₹ 2,355), Delhi-Patna (₹ 2,433), Bengaluru-Delhi (starting ₹ 3,070), Mumbai-Jammu (starting ₹ 3,998), Delhi-Pune (stating ₹ 4,234) and Lucknow-Bengaluru (starting ₹ 4,655)

Meanwhile, another carrier Jet Airways (India) Ltd is offering discounts of up to 30% on tickets (base fare) for international flights. The promotional scheme, which is open till 30 June, is applicable on one-way and return flights operated by the full-service airline.

On select domestic routes, Jet Airways is also offering economy class travellers discount of up to 25% on base fares. This offer on Jet Airways domestic routes is applicable on flight tickets booked within the sale period, which is open till 30 June 2018. Flight tickets booked as part of the Jet Airways offer will be valid for travel from 11 July 2018, onwards. A 15-day advance purchase is necessary for travel on this offer, Jet Airways said.

The total number of passengers carried by domestic airlines during January to May 2018 were 5.71, registering a growth of 22.69%, according to the latest data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA.