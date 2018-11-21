Q2 results: DHFL profit rises to Rs 439 crore

DHFL recently repaid commercial paper (CP) worth Rs 1,775 crore. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) on Wednesday posted a net profit of Rs 439 crore during the July-September quarter against a net profit of Rs 288 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,516 crore, compared with Rs 2,628 crore last year.

The company also approved issue of non-convertible secured/unsecured redeemable debentures for up to Rs 10,000 crore, and non-convertible perpetual unsecured debentures, up to Rs 1000 crore.

DHFL recently repaid commercial paper worth Rs 1,775 crore.

The company is in the process of raising much more resources to increase the liquidity level so that the company continues to remain well-equipped to meet all the financial obligations. DHFL’s borrowings are diversified with a banking consortium of 31 banks, NCDs, CPs, ECB, masala bonds and retail public deposits.

