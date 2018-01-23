Force Motors Q3 net profit down 37% at Rs14.65 crore

Shares of Force Motors ended the day 2.22% higher at Rs3,368.15 apiece on BSE on Tuesday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Force Motors on Monday reported 36.98% decline in standalone net profit at Rs14.65 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017.

The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs23.25 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Force Motors said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs749.52 crore.

In the same quarter a year ago, revenue from operations stood at Rs716.05 crore. However, the two figures are not comparable following the implementation of goods and services tax (GST) from July 2017. Expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs737.32 crore as against Rs715.22 crore in the year-ago period.

