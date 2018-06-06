Patanjali says reviewing decision on Uttar Pradesh food park

Acharya Balkrishna and Baba Ramdev. Patanjali had said that its mega food park along the Yamuna Expressway would produce goods worth Rs25,000 crore annually on full capacity running. Photo: HT

Lucknow/New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to expedite the process for Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved to set up its Rs6,000 crore food park, following which the company said it is reviewing its decision to pull out of the project.

On Tuesday, Patanjali had stated that it was pulling out of the mega food processing project along the Yamuna Expressway, citing non-cooperation from the state government and delay in clearances for transfer of land. “We are reviewing our decision in the light of assurances given by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. We do trust the assurances given by him,” said Patanjali spokesperson S.K. Tijarawala.

Earlier in the day, a senior state government official clarified that the project has not been cancelled and CM Adityanath spoke to Patanjali Ayurved MD Acharya Balkrishna over the matter. “The chief minister has talked to Acharya Balkrishna and heard his grievances. There is no cancellation yet. They have been allotted land and the project is to be commenced. The CM has directed to expedite the process and also directed officers for the same,” principal secretary (information) Awanish Awasthi told PTI.

The Haridwar-based company had proposed to invest up to Rs6,000 crore to set up a plant over 425 acres of land along the Yamuna Expressway through its step-down firm Patanjali Food and Herbal Park. On Tuesday, Union food processing secretary J.P. Meena had also stated that the project has not been cancelled yet.

“We have given one month extension to Patanjali... they have to meet the condition. In case, Patanjali does not meet the condition, we have no choice but to cancel. We have done it earlier in many projects,” Meena had said.

Mega food parks are to be implemented within 30 months and financial assistance is provided to them by the central government. Earlier, Patanjali had said that its mega food park along the Yamuna Expressway would produce goods worth Rs25,000 crore annually on full capacity running.

It is envisaged to create 10,000 direct jobs. Patanjali is presently investing in mega food park projects, including in Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Tezpur (Assam).