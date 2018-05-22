Deals Buzz: Bharti’s Cedar looks to exit Future Retail, in talks with PremjiInvest

Bharti Group firm Cedar Services is in talks with PremjiInvest and several other potential investors for selling its stake in Future Retail. Photo: Mint

Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

Warburg Pincus leads race to buy 26% stake in insurer IndiaFirst

Private equity giant Warburg Pincus Llc has emerged as the front runner to buy Legal and General Group Plc’s 26% stake in IndiaFirst Life Insurance Co. Ltd, reports Mint, citing sources.

Mint reported on 6 February that Warburg Pincus, along with Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, was shortlisted for the stake sale which is being managed by Ambit Corporate Finance as the transaction adviser. Read more

JPMorgan exits infrastructure investment space in India, sells platform to Rohatyn

The Rohatyn Group, a specialized asset management firm focused on emerging markets, on Monday said it has acquired the J.P. Morgan Asian Infrastructure and Related Resources Opportunity platform.

In December, Mint reported that JPMorgan was also looking to sell its maiden Indian real estate fund. In 2006, JPMorgan Asset Management had raised $360 million for its maiden real estate fund in India called JPMorgan India Property Fund. Read more

NewsDog raises $50 million from Tencent, others

News and entertainment content aggregator on Monday said it has raised $50 million in a series C funding round led by Tencent Corp., in one of the largest startups deals in news and entertainment space, Mint reports. Read more

In February, Mint reported that NewsDog is in talks to raise $35-40 million from Tencent Corp. and others as start-up investors look for content providers that can attract a large user base online, citing sources.

Partners Group buys stake in GlobalLogic

Switzerland-based investment firm Partners Group on Monday said it has acquired 48% stake from Apax Funds in GlobalLogic Inc., an information technology outsourcing firm. The deal valued at close to $1 billion offers an exit to Apax Funds with over 4.5x returns on its investment. Read more

L Catterton buys stake in Future Lifestyle

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd said Singapore-based private equity firm L Catterton Asia is buying a 10% stake in the clothing retailer. Kishore Biyani-owned Future Lifestyle did not disclose the size of the deal; however, considering the current stock price of Rs420.50 a share, L Catterton Asia is expected to invest around Rs800 crore. Read more

Tatas form 35-member team to integrate Bhushan Steel

Tata Steel has formed a crack team of 35 officials to integrate within its fold its largest and most recent acquisition in the country, Bhushan Steel, reports ET.

The report said the team comprising executives at various levels and across different functions has its task cut out – to ramp up production to the acquisition’s nameplate capacity of 5.6 mt over the next two years from the present level of 3 mt. Read more

Nokia phone-maker HMD Global raises $100 million

HMD Global, which designs and sells Nokia brand of phones, on Monday said it has raised $100 million from Geneva-based Ginko Ventures and other investors to scale its business operations, reports PTI. Read more

Bharti’s Cedar looks to exit Future Retail, in talks with PremjiInvest

Bharti Group firm Cedar Services is in talks with PremjiInvest, the investment arm of Wipro chairman Azim Premji, and several other potential investors for selling its stake in Future Retail after the Kishore Biyani company eased curbs on offloading the shares, ET reports. Read more

Indiabulls arm to go for Rs 624cr buyback

Indiabulls Real Estate said that its board has approved a Rs 624-crore buyback for nearly 5.5% of its equity shares at a price of up to Rs240 per share, reports The Times of India. Read more

Milkbasket gets $7 million in new funding

Daily grocery delivery startup Milkbasket has raised $7 million in its Series A funding led by Kalaari Capital with participation from BeeNext, a Japanese fund and its existing investors, Unilever Ventures and Blume Ventures, reports TOI. Read more