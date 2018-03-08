Mediacom’s Rathi Gangappa joins Starcom India as CEO

Rathi Gangappa’s last role was as chief operating officer at GroupM’s media agency MediaCom, where she was in charge of operations and managing client relationships across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

New Delhi: Publicis Groupe-owned media agency Starcom India on Thursday named Rathi Gangappa as chief executive officer, in place of Mallikarjun Das who stepped down from the position in February.

“We’re delighted to have Rathi join us. Her immense experience across agency, client and publisher eco-systems and demonstrated capabilities across the entire gamut of marketing and brand communications is exemplary. She shares our view on the consumer journey being ever-evolving and the challenges it poses to brands and is passionate about Starcom’s human experience approach. She will no doubt be an asset and will add value to our clients and people alike,” said Anupriya Acharya, chief executive, Publicis Media India.

With over two decades of in media and brand communications, Gangappa has worked with both the client and agency side. She has worked with telecom firm Vodafone and mobile value-added service provider OnMobile Global Ltd, apart from GroupM-owned media agency Maxus and ad agency Lowe Lintas. With expertise in digital and data, she has navigated key leadership roles involving strategy and execution in complex cross-cultural environments.

“I’m very excited to join Starcom, especially at a time when the agency has gained so much momentum. Starcom’s human experience focus connects human values with brand objectives, delivering seamless integrated communications. I look forward to driving business results for clients and adding to the Starcom culture of innovation and collaboration. It has a wonderful set of clients both locally and globally and a really strong backing of Publicis Media,” said Gangappa on her new role.

Starcom India is a part of Publicis Media which is one of the four solutions hubs of Publicis Groupe. It employs more than 5,000 employees worldwide. In India, it handles clients such as consumer goods firm Dabur India Ltd, Jet Etihad, automobile company Fiat Chrysler, chocolate maker Mars Inc. India, home rental firm AirBnb, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo and the entire regional mandate of AirAsia’s performance marketing.