ICICI Bank offers unlimited free ATM transactions to working women

ICICI Bank’s new savings account is specially designed keeping in mind the requirements of today’s working women. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India’s leading private sector bank ICICI Bank today launched its first savings account designed for working women in India in which it is offering unlimited free ATM transactions. The Advantage Woman Aura Savings Account offers benefits like free insurance, cashbacks, discounts and free unlimited transactions on any ATM.

This account is meant for working women, including self-employed women who are educators, professionals or running home business among others, ICICI Bank said in a release.

Pranav Mishra, Head, Retail Liabilities Group, ICICI Bank, said the new bank account is specially designed keeping in mind the requirements of today’s working women. “We salute the spirit of working women for striking the perfect balance between managing work and family. This unique proposition is our contribution towards providing our women customers with exclusive privileges, thereby making their banking experience a rewarding one,” he said in a statement.

Other benefits include a cashback of Rs 750 per month on usage of debit cards across key segments, 50% discount on locker rentals and processing fees on home, auto and personal loans and air and personal accident insurance of up to Rs 40 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.