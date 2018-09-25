IndusInd Bank customers can now use voice-based command through Alexa for banking services

Photo: Mint

New Delhi: IndusInd Bank customers can now use artificial intelligence (AI) to make transactions on Amazon Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices using voice-based commands.

IndusInd Bank has launched Alexa Skill, ‘IndusAssist’, using which bank account holders can conduct financial and non-financial banking transactions with Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant.

After registering on Alexa app once, you get voice-based banking services to recharge mobile phones, pay credit card bills, etc by voicing out simple commandments like “Alexa, ask IndusAssist to recharge my mobile number”, “Alexa, ask IndusAssist to pay my credit card bill”.

IndusInd Bank says all transactions done through this medium are completely safe and secure, following the 2-factor authentication guidelines prescribed by the regulator.

“While most of the banks have used text based chatbots for enabling daily transactions, we have continued our legacy of being an innovative bank by providing these services over voice as a medium of choice. With Alexa’s easy to use voice service backed by Amazon’s rigorous security framework, we are confident of offering our common clients the best banking experience, on the move,” Ritesh Raj Saxena, EVP & Head – Savings, Digital & Payments Business, IndusInd Bank said.