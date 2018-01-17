Bharti Infratel Q3 profit falls 5.6% to Rs585 crore, misses estimates
Bharti Infratel net profit fell 5.6% to Rs585 crore in the third quarter ended 31 December as against Rs620 crore a year in the same quarter
Bengaluru: Mobile masts operator Bharti Infratel Ltd said on Wednesday its net profit fell 5.6% in the third quarter, missing analysts’ estimates, pulled down by higher expenses.
Profit came in at Rs585 crore ($91.57 million) in the quarter ended 31 December compared with Rs620 crore a year ago, the company said on Wednesday.
Analysts on average expected the company, which is majority owned by Bharti Enterprises, to post a profit of Rs710 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue from operations of the firm, which owns a stake in India’s biggest mobile tower company Indus Towers, rose nearly 11% to Rs1,697 crore.
Revenue related to the company’s joint venture with Indus grew 4.7% to Rs1,959 crore. Reuters
First Published: Wed, Jan 17 2018. 05 54 PM IST
