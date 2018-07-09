IndiGo to start daily flights from Gorakhpur to Delhi

IndiGo’s A-320 aircraft will fly from Delhi to Gorakhpur at 9.45 am with effect from 1 September and the return flight is scheduled to depart from Gorakhpur to Delhi at 11.50 am daily. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Ltd) will start daily non-stop flights from Gorakhpur to New Delhi from September. Incidentally, Gorakhpur is also Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s former Lok Sabha constituency.

Announcing this, Union civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu said Uttar Pradesh is an important state, with high population and needs more connectivity for faster development. Yogi Adityanath thanked him saying with the beginning of the Gorakhpur-Delhi flight, development work will speed up.

IndiGo’s A-320 aircraft will fly from Delhi to Gorakhpur at 9.45 am with effect from 1 September and the return flight is scheduled to depart from Gorakhpur to Delhi at 11.50 am daily. Fares for the route will begin from ₹ 3,199.

Gorakhpur will IndiGo’s 57th destination. Earlier, IndiGo had announced that they will start daily non-stop flights from Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Mumbai to Surat from 16 August with fares starting from ₹ 1,999.

To woo flyers in the lean monsoon season, IndiGo has come up with a new promotional scheme, offering flight tickets from ₹ 999. Other rival airlines AirAsia India, SpiceJet and GoAir have also announced ₹ 999 offers at the start of the monsoon season. Under the monsoon sale, limited seats are available under the ₹ 999 offer and regular fares will be payable after seats under the offer are sold out.

Indian aviation market is one of the fastest growing in the world. Passengers carried by domestic airlines in the first five months of the year, during January to May 2018, were 5.7 crore, against 4.6 crore recorded during the corresponding period of previous year, a growth of 22.69%.