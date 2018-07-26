 ITC results: Q1 profit rises 10% to ₹ 2,819 crore, beats estimates - Livemint
ITC results: Q1 profit rises 10% to ₹ 2,819 crore, beats estimates

ITC’s revenue from operations fell 21.2% to ₹ 10,875 crore, excise duty paid during the quarter fell to ₹ 168 crore from ₹ 3846 crore a year ago

Last Published: Thu, Jul 26 2018. 05 43 PM IST
Arnab Paul, Reuters
On Thursday, ITC Ltd shares rose 0.38% to ₹ 287.15 on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex rose 0.34% to end the day at 36,984.64 points. Photo: Reuters
Bengaluru: Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd posted a better-than-expected 10% rise in Q1 profit on Thursday, as the company paid a significantly lower excise duty, a tax on manufactured goods. Profit rose to ₹ 2819 crore ($410.6 million) in the quarter ended 30 June, from ₹ 2561 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of ₹ 2792 crore, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, quarterly revenue from operations fell 21.2% to ₹ 10,875 crore. Excise duty paid during the quarter fell to ₹ 168 crore from ₹ 3846 crore a year ago.

First Published: Thu, Jul 26 2018. 05 42 PM IST
