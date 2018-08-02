Swiggy acquires on-demand delivery platform Scootsy

Swiggy, which started in August 2014, is among Indian startups to reach a valuation of $1 billion in the shortest time.

Mumbai: Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy, on Thursday, said that it has acquired Scootsy, an intra-city delivery service provider in an all-cash acquisition.

Scootsy provides intra-city delivery services for restaurants and gourmet food, toys, beauty, electronics and other goods.

“Scootsy is a well-loved brand that enjoys loyalty from both its restaurant partners and the consumer. With a shared belief of providing a superior user experience, its addition will extend the convenience and reliability that Swiggy is synonymous with,” said Sriharsha Majety, chief executive officer, Swiggy.

Swiggy will strengthen Scootsy’s curated restaurant network and help the brand expand to newer cities using Swiggy’s operations strength. Scootsy will continue to operate as an independent app post the acquisition.

“For Swiggy, the acquisition of Mumbai-based Scootsy is in line with its vision to provide a superior consumer experience and the widest restaurant choices for consumers. It will extend the breadth and selection of Swiggy’s existing network of 40,000 restaurants by adding more curated restaurants to it,” the statement said.

Scootsy was founded in 2015. Last year it raised $3.6 million in funding from Agnus Capital and Khattar Holdings.

The acquisition will enable Scootsy’s expansion across Mumbai as well as propel its foray into 4-5 major Indian cities in the coming months.

“As we continue to evolve with our much-loved user experience, our users will benefit from Swiggy’s operational excellence and deep understanding of the ecosystem,” said Sandeep Das, chief executive officer of Scootsy.

Swiggy, which started in August 2014, is among Indian startups to reach a valuation of $1 billion in the shortest time.

In June, Swiggy announced that it has raised $210 million from a group of investors, led by Naspers and billionaire Yuri Milner’s DST Global. The fundraise valued Swiggy at approximately $1.3 billion.

China’s Meituan-Dianping has also invested in the latest funding round, along with new investor Coatue Management.