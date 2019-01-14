Mullen Lintas announces appointment of Vikas Mehta as CEO

New CEO Vikas Mehta will operate out of the Mumbai office of Mullen Lintas.e

New Delhi: Advertising agency Mullen Lintas on Monday announced the appointment of Vikas Mehta as its new chief executive (CEO). Mullen Lintas is the creative agency of the MullenLowe Lintas Group with offices in Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.

Mehta takes on this role from Virat Tandon, who was recently elevated to the position of Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group. Mehta will operate out of the Mumbai office of Mullen Lintas.

“Mullen Lintas has very quickly earned the reputation of being a high achieving agency. There couldn’t be a better person than Vikas to lead the agency into its next phase of growth. He brings with him a hunger to build the agency of the future and has the skills needed to do so. His experience as an omnichannel practitioner will give an edge to the solutions that the agency develops,” said Tandon in a statement.

In a career spanning nearly two decades, Mehta has spent over 12 years with the global MullenLowe Group, working in multiple countries across the Asia-Pacific region. Having moved to India in 2013, he has played several roles at MullenLowe Lintas Group including group chief marketing officer, head of digital and president—group marketing services. His last assignment was to set up the omni-channel creative agency, PointNine Lintas, which he ran as CEO until its merger with Lowe Lintas, announced last week.

Commenting on the move, Mehta said: “Mullen Lintas has achieved in three years what most agencies would dream of in a decade. Its founding leaders—Amer, Virat and Shriram—have built an agency where the leadership pedigree of Lintas, meets the challenger mindset of MullenLowe Group. It’s a culture of creative excellence, that punches way above its weight. I am delighted at the opportunity to help author the next chapter in the agency’s evolution.”

“The agency has been the fastest to make it to the top 10 league in reputation ever and its ambition is to reach the ₹100 crore club too, faster than any other. In Vikas, we found a partner to strengthen our already formidable team. Vikas brings so many colours to this role—he’s been a terrific believer and marketer of our name and fame, he’s shepherded PointNine Lintas back into the fold and he is probably visioning the future better than anyone in the industry. We are supremely fortunate to have him,” said Amer Jaleel, group chief creative officer and chairman of MullenLowe Lintas Group.

Formed a little over three years ago, Mullen Lintas client portfolio includes Bajaj Auto, Dabur India Ltd, Fossil, Gionee, Vivo and Oppo, Havells, SBI Life Insurance, Tata Cliq, Tata Tea, Too Yumm, Viacom 18 and Vistara.