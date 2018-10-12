Sebi exemption paves way for Bandhan Bank promoter to dilute stake

Bandhan Bank MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Bandhan Bank on Friday said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has exempted it from the one-year promoter shareholding lock-in rule. This will allow its promoter, Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd, to bring down its holding from the current 82.28% to 40% to comply with RBI norms.

According to analysts, however, the bank will still find it difficult to reduce promoter holding to 40% at one go.

“It will not be easy for the bank to cut promoter holding so soon and the RBI might allow the bank some more time to gradually bring it down to 40% once Bandhan initiates the sale process,” said Anusha Raheja, BFSI analyst, LKP Securities.

On Wednesday, Bandhan Bank managing director and chief executive officer Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said the lender would soon submit its plan to bring down promoter holding in the bank. “The option available to us is offer for sale (OFS), where the non-operative financial holding company dilutes stake; do a merger and acquisition, and depending upon the business requirement, can also look at primary or secondary fund raising. We will evaluate the options.”

Asked about the bank’s progress in bringing down promoter shareholding to 40%, Ghosh said the bank was “continuously engaging with the RBI; we have a plan which we will submit to the RBI”.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) new bank licensing guidelines, the bank’s promoter, Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd, had to reduce its stake within three years of commencing business. The deadline for Bandhan Bank was 23rd August. Thereafter, the bank was required to reduce its promoter shareholding to 20% and 15% within 10 years and 12 years, respectively.

While under RBI rules Bandhan had to cut promoter shareholding to 40%, Sebi norms did not mandate its promoter to sell shares within an year of the company’s initial public offering (IPO). Bandhan Bank’s IPO hit the market in March this year.

Last month, the RBI barred Bandhan Bank from opening new branches without its approval and ordered the lender to freeze Ghosh’s salary over the bank’s failure to meet shareholding rules.

Ghosh did not respond to a call and a text message seeking his comments on this development.

In a statement to the stock exchanges on Friday, the private sector lender said: “In continuation to our intimation dated 28 September, 2018, it is hereby informed that the bank has received an exemption from the Securities and Exchange Board of India with respect to lock-in of one year on the equity shares held by the promoter; and eligibility condition of one year from listing….in order to comply with the requirements of RBI licensing guidelines for private sector banks issued on 22 February, 2013.”

According to an Edelweiss Securities’ note after the bank’s analyst call last month, the bank’s management had ruled out any secondary share issue till March 2019 as promoters need to comply with the one-year lock-in period requirement as part of its listing norms.

During the call, the bank’s management had spoken of the option to dissolve the holding company structure, a condition laid down at the time of applying for the licence.

Bandhan Bank has a three-layered structure with Bandhan Financial Services holding 100% stake in Bandhan Financial Holdings, the non-operative financial holding company, and is also the promoter of Bandhan Bank with an 82.28% stake.

