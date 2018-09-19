GST’s anti-profiteering body rules against builder Pyramid Infratech, victory for home buyers

This first adverse ruling by the authority against a builder is expected to encourage more home buyers to file complaints against builders who are fleecing them by not passing on the GST benefits.

New Delhi: In a victory for home buyers, the National Anti-profiteering Authority under the goods and services tax (GST) has directed Pyramid Infratech to pass on the benefits of the input tax credit available under the GST to home buyers.

The case pertains to an application filed by more than 100 home buyers who had alleged that Pyramid Infratech had not passed on the benefits of the lower tax rate on construction services to them. These home buyers had booked their flats under the Haryana Affordable housing policy in 2013.

The authority, in an order dated 18 September, held that the builder will have to pass on the benefits to buyers in the form of lower house prices along with 18% interest while also asking why a penalty should not be imposed against the builder. It directed the Haryana tax authorities to ensure implementation of this judgment while dismissing the builder’s argument of escalating prices of inputs.

“While the news is good for home buyers, the moot point is the constitutional validity of section 171 per se. The output tax rate and the input credits are the relevant factors, but not the only factors to determine profitability. Lastly, absence of a procedural framework raises the question of correctly computing profiteering,” said Abhishek A. Rastogi, partner, Khaitan & Co.

Section 171 of the GST Act deals with the anti-profiteering provisions that seek to ensure that companies pass on the benefits of GST rates to customers.

“This is the first order of the NAA on the real estate sector and that too an adverse one,” said Pratik Jain, leader, indirect tax practice at PwC India.

“While the overall effective tax rate for the real estate sector may not really have reduced under the GST, the benefit on account of additional input tax credit available still needs to be passed on by reducing the base price (typically on the basis of per square ft),” he said.