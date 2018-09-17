GoAir offers flight tickets from Rs 799 in ‘Weekend Sale’

GoAir’s starting fare is applicable on flights originating from Bagdogra (Rs 799). Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 799 under its promotional ‘Weekend Sale’. The booking period for this offer starts today, 17 September, and will end on 18 September. GoAir’s Rs 799 offer is valid for travel period between 1 October 2018 and 20 October 2018, GoAir mentioned on its website. The starting fare is applicable on flights originating from Bagdogra (Rs 799), according to GoAir’s website.

GoAir mentioned on its site that there is limited inventory and this offer is available on first-come, first-served basis. If seats under this offer are sold out, regular fares shall apply.

The fares are non-refundable and non-transferable. This offer is not valid for group or infant bookings, says GoAir on its portal.

Starting fares on other GoAir routes include flights originating from Ahmedabad (Rs 999), Jammu (Rs 999), Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,099), Mumbai (Rs 1,099), Delhi (Rs 1,099), Patna (Rs 1,099), Bengaluru (Rs 1,199), Kolkata (Rs 1,199), Guwahati (Rs 1,199), Lucknow (Rs 1,199), Hyderabad (Rs 1,299), Chennai (Rs 1,299) and Pune (Rs 1,299)

You can also become a GoStar member and avail Rs 225 off as convenience fee on your next flight. RuPay members can also enjoy 10% off on the next booking on GoAir.in or the app, says the carrier.

Under its smart savings scheme, GoAir is offering 10 per cent discount on choosing the RuPay mode of payment for flight bookings. This offer is applicable on GoAir’s website and app only. The promo code of the offer is RUP10. The offer is valid across select fare types and fare products only, said GoAir.

Amid high competition, airlines are offering flight tickets on discounted rates on select routes. Rival carrier IndiGo had also come up with a new discount offer, selling flight tickets from Rs 899 for a travel period till 30 September 2019.