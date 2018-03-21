Triumph Motorcycles launches Tiger 800 bikes range priced upto Rs13.76 lakh
New Delhi: British superbike maker Triumph Motorcycles on Wednesday launched the all-new Tiger 800 XCX and XR line-ups in India priced between Rs11.76 lakh and Rs13.76 lakh.
There are more than 200 upgrades to the chassis and engine, which is more responsive and optimised, in the new line up, Triumph Motorcycles India said in a statement.
“To deliver the best of Triumph, we here have been working on our engineering and technology to upgrade the capability of the Tiger 800 line-up for versatility on and off-road,” Triumph Motorcycles India managing director Vimal Sumbly said.
Among the upgraded features is the ‘Off-Road Pro’ riding mode that helps deliver focused off-road set up, although advanced riders can opt to turn systems off and be in total control.
Besides, cruise control has been updated with easy access through the left hand switch cube along with a simple-to-use, single button cruise control that helps reduce rider fatigue, the company said.
Latest News »
- Last date of bidding for 55 oil and gas blocks extended
- Discussion on Israel-Palestine will be about ‘one-state solution’ in future: UAE minister
- Aadhaar case: UIDAI CEO to make presentation before Supreme Court
- Google turns to AI to make G Suite more secure
- Rajya Sabha adjourns, Venkaiah Naidu says doesn’t want people to ‘see ugly scenes’
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors