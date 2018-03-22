Infosys invests $1.5 million in Waterline Data Science

Infosys had made an initial investment of $4 million in Waterline Data Science in January 2016. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: India’s second largest software services firm Infosys on Thursday said it has made a follow-on investment of $1.5 million (about Rs9.77 crore) in Waterline Data Science, a provider of data discovery and data governance software.

Infosys had made an initial investment of $4 million in the company in January 2016. The investment has been made through the Infosys Innovation Fund, it said in a regulatory filing.

The investment is expected to be completed by 6 April 2018, subject to necessary approvals, Infosys added.

Waterline Data Science provides a data inventory and cataloguing solution that helps business analysts and data scientists with data discovery and data governance.

On Thursday, Infosys shares fell 0.84%, or Rs9.80, to Rs1,158.80 on BSE while the benchmark Sensex lost 0.39%, or 129.91 points, to end the day at 33,006.27.