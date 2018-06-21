Swiggy raises $210 million in fresh funding from new, existing investors

Swiggy, which operates in 15 cities claims to have more than 35,000 restaurant partners on its platform and a delivery fleet of over 40,000. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

Bengaluru: India’s largest online food ordering startup Swiggy has raised $210 million in fresh funding from new and existing investors led by South African media company Naspers Ltd and Russia’s DST Global, months after the Bengaluru-based startup raised $100 million from Naspers. Chinese internet firm Meituan-Dianping, which had participated in the previous round, has also invested in the latest funding round, along with new investor Coatue Management.

Swiggy, run by Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd and by far India’s best-funded food-tech startup, plans to use the funds to ramp up its supply chain network and expand to new markets, it said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to have grown the online food delivery market in India at an exponential rate, always keeping our consumers at the helm. With this investment, we will continue to widen Swiggy’s offerings, along with bolstering our capabilities and plugging the gaps in the on-demand delivery ecosystem. Continual trust from globally reputed investors strengthen our core objective of enriching the lives of our consumers and partners by making our services more convenient and hassle-free,” said Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety.

Swiggy, which operates in 15 cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata, claims to have more than 35,000 restaurant partners on its platform and a delivery fleet of over 40,000.

Swiggy is one of the few consumer internet startups from 2014 that is thriving and is being pursued by large global investors. Smaller peers such as food ordering app TinyOwl, grocery app PepperTap and real estate platform Housing.com have either been shut down or sold in distress deals. Some others, such as Grofers, are struggling to attract new investors and have been unable to fund a sustainable long-term business model.

On 2 April, Mint reported that both Swiggy and Zomato are in talks to raise more money, as investors queue up to back online food ordering startups. Zomato may end up raising anywhere between $200 million and $400 million, as part of its new fundraising talks. In early February, Zomato had raised $150 million from Ant Small and Micro Financial Services Group, valuing the food-tech startup at about $1.1 billion.

According to Mint research and Tracxn data, Swiggy has now raised nearly $500 million till date, including its latest funding.