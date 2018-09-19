How to cancel tickets bought at counters online through IRCTC

Earlier passengers had to take tickets bought at counters back to the counters in order to cancel them.

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has provided the facility of cancelling tickets bought at counters online. Those of you who book your tickets online either through the IRCTC website or its app may be familiar with the process of cancelling tickets online, but now you can also cancel tickets that were booked at counters online. However a cancellation charge is applicable depending on the time of ticket cancellation. Earlier passengers had to take tickets bought at counters back to the counters in order to cancel them.

Here is a step by step guide on how to cancel tickets bought from counters online through the IRCTC website

1. Go to the IRCTC website , and under the Trains section, go to Cancel ticket and choose Counter ticket option.

2. Enter the PNR number, train number and the Captcha shown on the page. Check the box which says ‘I have read cancellation/boarding point change procedure and its rule’ and click on submit.

3. Once you click submit, an OTP will be sent to the mobile number provided at the time of booking.

4. Enter the OTP to validate the cancellation request.

5. Once the OTP is validated, PNR details will be displayed on screen. Verify all the details and then click on ‘Cancel Ticket’ for full cancellation. Total refund amount due will then be displayed on the screen.

6. You will receive an SMS with the PNR number and refund details on your registered mobile.

Counter ticket cancellation rules according to IRCTC

1. It is applicable only in case a valid mobile number has been provided at the time of booking.

2. Cancellation of tickets and refund of fare may be permitted for PRS counter tickets in normal circumstances only and not in case of late running of trains or cancellation of train etc.

3. Online cancellation shall be allowed only up to 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the train if the ticket is fully confirmed.

4. Online cancellation shall be allowed only up to 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train if the ticket is RAC/Waitlist.

For more information click here