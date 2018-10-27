Tesla’s Elon Musk says tweet that cost him $20 million was ‘worth it’
His sign-off culminated a series of tweets that included an announcement about the release of autopilot drive on navigation
Bengaluru: Tesla Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he was signing off Twitter for a few days, shortly after tweeting that the $20 million penalty he was given for announcing on Twitter that he had funding to take the electric vehicle maker private was “worth it.”
His sign-off culminated a series of tweets that included an announcement about the release of autopilot drive on navigation.
On Twitter, likes are rare & criticism is brutal. So hardcore. It"s great.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2018
The SEC settlement required that Tesla implement mandatory procedures and controls to oversee all of Elon Musk’s communications regarding the company in any format, including Twitter. It said any such written communications that contain information material to the company or its shareholders would need to be pre-approved.
Musk took to the social media service Friday, saying “on Twitter, likes are rare & criticism is brutal. So hardcore. It’s great.” A Twitter user wrote to him asking: “How about the one that cost you 20M, how was the ‘like’ ratio on that one?”. Musk responded to the tweet with “worth it.”
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
