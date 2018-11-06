It would be great to see ideas like farm to fork subscription models: Paresh Kariya

Paresh Kariya, Angel investor and partner, Aargus Endeavours

There is a lot of money flowing to fund innovations in education, telecom and e-commerce. In the last decade we have seen success stories among aggregators, predominantly in food delivery, travel and e-commerce.

The percentage of our population working in agriculture and related industries stands at about 60%. This part of the economy really needs technology to increase productivity to make it comparable to global standards. There can be a lot of bottlenecks when it comes to investment from the farmer’s side as average farm sizes are much smaller than global standards.

There can be a lot of upsides in terms of increasing the quantity and quality of output if we are able to deploy the best practices available globally.

Governments have been actively playing their role in doing so. There have been several start-ups working on farm-to-fork models, organic farming, but the opportunity is much bigger when you look at the demographics of our country.

It would be great to see ideas such as marketplaces for agri-products, which would enable a buyer to buy directly online from farmers, farm-to-fork subscription models, delivery of exotic fruits and vegetables from the best farms across the country, and supply chains that can certify and manage availability of organic produce.

To take these ideas to the next level, there are a lot of funds in the environmental, social and governance space willing to look at these opportunities. These companies can become good acquisition targets for a lot of big FMCG companies.

The challenge can be educating entrepreneurs to change traditional models. If we can achieve this, the next generation will be more than willing to look at creating businesses related to the agri-industry.

