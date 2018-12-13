IndiGo offers Delhi-Dubai, Mumbai-Dubai flight tickets from Rs 5,699

In IndiGo’s latest offer, Kochi-Muscat flight tickets start from Rs 3,899, Delhi-Dubai (Rs 6,299) and Mumbai-Dubai (Rs 5,699) . Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo is offering flight tickets as low as Rs 3,299 on overseas routes. On Chennai-Colombo route, IndiGo flight tickets start from Rs 3,299. Starting fares on other IndiGo routes include Bombay-Dubai (Rs5,699), Delhi-Dubai (Rs 6,299), Kochi-Male (Rs 3,999), Kochi-Muscat (Rs 3,899), Ahmedabad-Muscat (Rs 4,299), Bangalore-Kuala Lumpur (Rs 4,999), Bombay-Muscat (Rs 5,099), Bangalore-Colombo (Rs 5,099) and Delhi-Kuala Lumpur (Rs 6,899), as per IndiGo’s website.

The 5-day booking period of IndiGo’s offer started on Wednesday, 12 December 2018, and will end on 16 December 2018. Tickets booked under this period will be valid for travel from 27 December 2018 to 15 April 2019, IndiGo mentioned on its website. IndiGo said that there is a limited inventory under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customer’s subject to availability.

IndiGo also said that the latest Rs 3,299 offer is applicable for flight bookings made through all channels during the offer period.

Make the rest of your 2018, the best of your 2018, book your international trip with the years most significant international travel sale having fares as low as ₹3299. Book your travel now! https://t.co/rH7cOrVJqE pic.twitter.com/0xeH6jgpoC — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 12, 2018

“The offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least 15 (Fifteen) days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than April 15, 2019,” IndiGo said on its website. IndiGo’s Rs 3,299 offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across airline’s international network.

“This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion, and is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable,” it added. IndiGo currently offers over 1,200 flights to 63 domestic destinations, which include 49 domestic and 14 international ones.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has become the first domestic airline to have 200 aircraft in its fleet.

GoAir and Vistara have come up with promotional offers on domestic routes . While GoAir is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,415 on its Kannur route, Vistara has extended its Rs 999 flight ticket sale offer.