Scam-hit PNB to announce Q1 results today: Key things to watch out for

The government infused Rs 2,816 crore into PNB, which could improve the capital adequacy ratio as of June end. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Scam-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB) will declare its first quarter results today. Since the Rs 14,356 crore scam involving jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi came to light in February, the bank has been struggling to limit the fallout, both on its financials and on its reputation. It also came close to being placed under the Reserve Bank of India’s prompt corrective action framework on account of rising non-performing assets and falling capital adequacy ratio. Here are the four things to watch out for in its results:

1) Profitability: The bank reported a record loss of Rs 13,417 crore in the fourth quarter of 2017-18 on account of provisioning for bad debts due to tighter loan classification norms by RBI, the scam related payouts to other banks as well as losses in the bond portfolio. The bank is expected to improve upon its performance this quarter as its balance sheet improves due to inflow of funds due to Bhushan Steel’s acquisition by Tata Steel, following completion of proceedings under the insolvency and bankruptcy code and better interest margins.

2) Capital adequacy ratio: By March end, the bank’s capital adequacy ratio fell to 9.20% from 11.66% in March 2017. More worryingly, the common equity fell below 6% to 5.95% from 7.87%. Last month, the bank was also forced to approach the government seeking capital infusion to avoid defaulting on the interest payments due on its additional tier-1 bonds. PNB had received conditional approval from RBI to pay its interest dues on AT-1 bonds, subject to a capital infusion from the government. The government infused Rs 2,816 crore into the bank, which could improve the capital adequacy ratio as of June end. However, the bank will need to improve its performance to ensure that the capital infusion is not wiped out.

3) NPAs: In the fourth quarter of 2017-18, the bank’s gross NPAs rose to 18.38% from 12.53% a year ago and net NPAs were at 11.24% against 7.81%. In absolute numbers, gross NPAs rose to Rs 86,620 crore from Rs 55,370 crore. RBI stipulates that a bank could be placed under PCA if the net NPAs is more than 9%. The bank’s NPA ratio could improve in this quarter as the acquisition of Bhushan Steel reduces the stock of NPAs of the bank.

4) Provisioning: In Q4 of 2017-18, PNB’s provisions rose nearly three-fold to Rs 20,353 crore from Rs 5,753 crore a year ago. Of this, provision for non-performing assets (NPAs) was Rs 16,203 crore, against Rs 4,910 crore a year ago. Provision for depreciation on investment also rose to Rs 626 crore from Rs 208 crore. The bank is unlikely to get a major reprieve in this quarter as it has used the regulatory dispensation to spread the impact of higher gratuity payouts as well as bond losses over a few quarters. It also has to provide for scam related payouts to other banks on account of the scam. However, it may be able to write back provisions made for Bhushan Steel.