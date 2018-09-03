The macros were definitely against the investment: Anirudh Damani

Anirudh Damani, managing partner, Artha Venture Fund

Since my new Artha Venture Fund has only two investments to its name, I have to dig into Artha India Ventures, my family office’s portfolio, to provide insights on a company that I missed out investing in. In 2013-14, I was in a room full of angels when Anuj Rakyan presented his idea to prepare cold-pressed juices made at a shared kitchen in Mumbai. He wanted to deliver these juices directly to the customer daily, by utilizing the spare time of Mumbai’s dabbawalas.

As a part of the presentation, Anuj brought in a large tray, full of juice bottles of various flavours and everyone in the room drank at least two. In fact, I even took one home.

Anuj’s start-up went on to pick up a $1.8 million round from Sequioa Capital and has become a well-known brand in urban India—Raw Pressery.

Although, the angels rejected the deal, I continued to pursue it outside the group. There were a lot of things I liked about Raw. For starters, Anuj had done a lot of the heavy lifting required to develop a consumer product in India and his delivery strategy to utilize dabbawalas was unique if not ingenious.

However, there were lots of pressing concerns: 1. In a non-GST world, it was difficult to imagine how this brand would scale outside Mumbai with the limited amount of capital that angels could provide; 2. The inter-state trade opportunity required various registrations and licences. This involved the risk of the product being held up at check points for days, something that worked against the limited shelf life of the juices; 3. There were limited options of cold chain logistics for the supply of raw materials as well as delivering the finished product outside Mumbai. Additionally, the logistics costs were prohibitive unless Raw delivered at scale. Therefore, in my opinion, the macros were definitely against the investment.

Things turned around for Raw under Sequoia. They were able to increase the shelf-life of the product and the large investment made into logistics, provided Raw with access to fresh and high-quality ingredients.

A section where investors talk about missed opportunities in start-up investments.