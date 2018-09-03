IndiGo puts 10 lakh seats on sale, flight ticket prices from Rs 999

IndiGo’s 4-day discount offer on flight tickets will end on 6 September. Photo: Mint

India’s biggest carrier IndiGo put 10 lakh seats up for grabs under its latest offer, in which flight tickets start from Rs 999 on domestic routes and Rs 3,199 on international routes. Bookings for IndiGo’s Rs 999 offer started today and will end on 6 September. The sale is applicable on tickets for travel between 18 September, 2018, and 30 March, 2019. IndiGo also said that, under the offer, the journey date should be at least 15 days after the booking date. “The offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than March 30, 2019, IndiGo said on its website.

IndiGo said a limited inventory was available in the Rs 999 domestic ticket offer and Rs 3,199 international ticket offer. “Limited inventory is available and discounts will be subject to availability,” the airline said.

This is the second time in about two months that IndiGo has put up a million seats up for sale. In July this year, it had put on sale 1.2 million seats, with fares starting Rs 1,212.

The offer is available is through all sale channels, IndiGo said. IndiGo operates over 1,100 flights per day to 52 destinations, including eight international ones, with a fleet of 160 aircraft.

“We are delighted to announce this four-day festive sale across our network, effective 3 September till 6 September. We are sure customers will quickly grab the seats we have available, starting at fares as low as Rs 999,” IndiGo’s chief commercial officer William Boulter said.

IndiGo also said that this offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion.

“This offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. Change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference,” it said. In addition, IndiGo is offering special discounts on payment through MobiKwik wallet.

According to analysts, selling inventory in advance helps an airline generate working capital.

In the June quarter, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of IndiGo airline, had posted its biggest-ever drop in quarterly profit as rising jet fuel prices and a foreign exchange loss outweighed higher passenger traffic at India’s largest domestic carrier by market share. Profit in the three months through June fell 97% to Rs 27.79 crore.

IndiGo’s rival GoAir is also offering flight tickets from Rs 1,099. The booking period for GoAir’s offer will close on 5 September and the offer is applicable on travel from 3 September 2018 to 31 March 2019.

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Berhad, which runs AirAsia India along with the Tata group, has also discounted fares starting as low as Rs 1,399 for international flights and Rs 999 for domestic travel under a limited period offer, according to a PTI report. The sale offer is available on all flights operated by the AirAsia group, including those of AirAsia India, the airline said.

With Agency Inputs