ICICI Bank says not filed for settlement with Sebi

ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar. Photo: Reuters

ICICI Bank Ltd today clarified that it has not filed any application for settlement with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in the Chanda Kochhar issue.

On Tuesday, ICICI Bank Ltd shares fell 2.07%, or ₹ 6.75, to ₹ 318.70 on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex shed 0.78%, or 294.84 points, to end the day at 37,290.67.