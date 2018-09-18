ICICI Bank says not filed for settlement with Sebi
ICICI Bank has clarified that it hasn’t filed with Sebi a settlement application in the Chanda Kochhar issue
Last Published: Tue, Sep 18 2018. 08 06 PM IST
ICICI Bank Ltd today clarified that it has not filed any application for settlement with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in the Chanda Kochhar issue.
On Tuesday, ICICI Bank Ltd shares fell 2.07%, or ₹ 6.75, to ₹ 318.70 on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex shed 0.78%, or 294.84 points, to end the day at 37,290.67.
First Published: Tue, Sep 18 2018. 07 57 PM IST