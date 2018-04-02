There is a standard process for senior appointments: Axis Bank

Axis Bank CEO Shikha Sharma, is serving the second term that comes to an end in June 2018. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Private sector Axis Bank on Monday said there was a standard process for senior appointments in the bank and the process of reappointment of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Shikha Sharma was still on.

The bank statement came in as a clarification sought from stock exchanges in response to a media report on Monday saying the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked Axis Bank to reconsider Sharma’s reappointment.

Earlier in July 2017, the board of directors of the bank had approved the re-appointment of Shikha Sharma as the MD and CEO for three years with effect from 1 June, 2018. The board decision is pending regulatory approval.

The veteran banker is serving the second term that comes to an end in June 2018. She joined Axis Bank in 2009 with a five-year mandate which was subsequently extended. “The bank’s board follows a standard process with regard to senior appointments, and forwards its recommendations to the regulator (to the extent required). This process is currently under progress,” Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

“We have no further comments to offer as the report appearing in the media is speculative,” the bank clarified.

Media reports were rife until a year ago about her reappointment with the bank and also that she was sounded out by salt-to-information technology conglomerate Tata Sons to head company’s financial services business. Stock of Axis Bank ended 2.20% down at Rs498.20 on BSE.