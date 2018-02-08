Bajaj Electricals Q3 profit rises 24% to Rs36.83 crore
Bajaj Electricals reports a 23.96% increase in its net profit to Rs36.83 crore for the quarter ended in December 2017, compared to Rs29.71 crore a year ago
Last Published: Thu, Feb 08 2018. 05 21 PM IST
New Delhi: Bajaj Electricals Ltd on Thursday reported a 23.96% increase in its net profit to Rs36.83 crore for the quarter ended in December 2017, compared to Rs29.71 crore a year ago.
The company’s income from operations stood at Rs1,140.70 crore, up from Rs1,052.08 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing.
Income from operations is not comparable due to the introduction of GST from 1 July, which replaced excise duty and other input taxes, the company said.
On Thursday, Bajaj Electricals shares closed 4.61% up at Rs509.55 apiece on BSE.
First Published: Thu, Feb 08 2018. 05 21 PM IST
