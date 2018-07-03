Mohit Gupta named CEO of Zomato’s food delivery business

Mohit Gupta’s appointment comes at a time when Zomato has witnessed the exit of several senior executives. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Food-tech start-up Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd on Tuesday named former MakeMyTrip chief operating officer (COO) Mohit Gupta as the chief executive officer (CEO) of online food delivery business.

Gupta has more than 20 years of experience, of which the last decade involved running the travel e-commerce business in India.

“As the COO of MakeMyTrip Online, Mohit was responsible for the P&L of online business, the overall business strategy of MakeMyTrip brand, product and technology roadmap and ensuring profitable growth,” Zomato said. “We’re thrilled to have Mohit join our team. He is one of the few internet industry veterans who has helped build a formidable transactions business in India,” said Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato.

The appointment comes at a time when Zomato has witnessed the exit of several senior executives. Last month, company’s chief business officer Mukund Kulashekaran quit within months of joining the firm. In March, Zomato co-founder Pankaj Chaddah left the firm to pursue other opportunities.

The firm is not looking to replace Kulashekaran, it said.

“Zomato has a very large vision that I resonate with and am excited to be a part of. The team here is incredible and the pace of growth is exhilarating. I look forward to working with the team and building the Zomato of the future,” said Gupta.

Mint reported in June that Zomato was in talks to raise $400 million, largely from existing investors Ant Financial and Temasek, at a valuation of as much as $2 billion.

The food technology sector, which not so long ago saw capital dry up as investors globally became jittery about the space given its poor unit economics, has once again bounced back on the back of new entrants such as UberEATS and Ola’s acquisition of Foodpanda.

Zomato recently expanded its operations in 25 new cities broadening its presence to 63 cities in the country. The newly launched cities include Vijayawada, Raipur, Madurai, Jodhpur, Thrissur, Ajmer, Manali, Alappuzha, Gorakhpur, Kota, Manipal, Dharamshala, Haridwar, Jalandhar, Jammu, Rishikesh, Mussoorie, Udupi, Cuttack, Shimla, Palakkad, and Srinagar.

As CEO of the food delivery business at Zomato, Gupta will be responsible for leading the growth and P&L of food delivery business.

Mohit Kumar, who was previously heading the online food ordering business, will focus on building the logistics stack within the food delivery business.

Zomato also hired Rohithari Rajan, ex-Egon Zhender executive as business head of advertising business and Sameer Maheshwary as the chief financial officer from GE India.