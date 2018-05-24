7 Maruti Suzuki cars among the Top 10 best selling cars in India for April

Maruti Suzuki’s compact SUV Vitara Brezza took eighth position in the Top 10 best selling cars with 10,818 units sold in April. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) maintained its leadership position in the domestic passenger vehicles (PV) segment in April with seven of its models appearing in the top 10 selling list, and its premium hatchback Swift taking the top spot.

Rival Hyundai Motor India also made its presence felt with three of its models featuring in the top ten list.

According to the data compiled by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), 22,776 units of Swift were sold in April 2017 as against 23,802 units a year ago. The company’s compact sedan Dzire was at the second position with 21,401 units sold. The previous version Dzire Tour saw sale of 8,606 units in April 2017.

MSI’s compact hatchback Alto was at the third position with sale of 21,233 units last month as against 22,549 units a year ago. Baleno was the fourth best-selling model in April 2018 (rpt) 2018 with 20,412 units. The company’s compact model Wagon R stood at the fifth position with sale of 16,561 units, against 16,348 units sold in April 2017.

Rival Hyundai Motor India’s Elite i20 stood at sixth position with sales of 12,369 units last month. Last year in April, the model had sold 12,668 units, occupying fifth position. Grand i10 stood at the seventh position with sale of 12,174 units. The model had stood at the sixth position with sale of 12,001 units in April last year.

MSI’s compact SUV Vitara Brezza took eighth position with 10,818 units sold. Celerio with 9,631 units stood at ninth position while Hyundai Creta moved up to take tenth position with sale of 9,390 units.