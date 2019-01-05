Vijay Mallya declared as ‘fugitive economic offender’by PMLA court

Earlier, UK court ordered to extradite Vijay Mallya to India

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya has been declared as a ‘fugitive economic offender’ by Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court . Mallya has become the first businessman to be declared EFO under the provisions of the new Fugitive Economic Offenders Act which came into existence in August last year.

The Enforcement Directorate had requested the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that Mallya, who is currently in the UK, be declared a fugitive and his properties be confiscated and brought under the control of the Union government as per the provisions of the new FEO Act.

Special judge MS Azmi declared Mallya an FEO under Section 12 of the Act after hearing extensive arguments from the lawyer of Mallya and the ED counsel.

Mallya, accused of defaulting on loan repayments and money laundering, had left India in March 2016.

Earlier, UK Court has said the Vijay Mallya can be extradited to India.

PTI contributed to this story