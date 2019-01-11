GoAir offers tickets starting from Rs 999 in new sale

GoAir is offering tickets starting from as low as Rs 999 on selected routes. Photo:

Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets starting from as low as Rs 999 on selected routes. Tickets booked under this period will be valid for travel from 25 January, 2019 to 29 September, 2019.

Bookings for GoAir’s latest offer that started on 11 January 2019, will end today. GoAir’s Rs 999 sale is applicable for flight bookings made through all channels during the offer period.

The Rs 999 GoAir fare is applicable on Bagdogra- Guwahati.

Fulfil your 2019 travel resolutions!#FlySmart with GoAir at fares starting Rs 999*

Hurry! Offer valid till 11th Jan 2019.https://t.co/fRkRdK9l6q pic.twitter.com/IDk67vEJy7 — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) January 10, 2019

Starting fares on other GoAir routes under this offer include Ahmedabad- Hyderabad (Rs 1,399), Mumbai - Lucknow (Rs 1,599), Kolkata - Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,399), Goa- Bengaluru (Rs 1,799), Lucknow- Delhi (Rs 1,399), Chennai - Pune (Rs 1,899), Pune - Bengaluru (Rs 1,599). The travel period on which the offer is applicable is mentioned on the GoAir website.

AirAsia India is also offering air tickets from Rs 1,999 on the New Delhi-Hyderabad route. Flyers can book tickets from Rs 2,499 and Rs 2,699 for flights connecting New Delhi–Srinagar and New Delhi–Pune, AirAsia India said in a release.

Budget carrier IndiGo has come up with a new offer for domestic and international flyers. The carrier is offering flight tickets from Rs 899 on its domestic routes and Rs 3,399 on international. Bookings for IndiGo’s latest offer will end on 13 January 2019.

Jet Airways’ up to 50% discount is applicable on base fare in Première and Economy on select flights within India and on flights from India across international network.