Symphony Q4 net profit falls 8% to Rs41.93 crore, shares tank 11%
New Delhi: Ahmedabad-based air cooler company Symphony Ltd on Tuesday reported a 8.12% decline in standalone net profit at Rs41.93 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, compare to a profit of Rs45.64 crore a year-ago.
Total revenue during the quarter was at Rs164.57 crore, down from Rs194.51 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, Symphony said in a BSE filing.
Symphony shares settled at Rs1,451.45 on BSE, down 11.23% from previous close.
In a separate filing, Symphony said, pursuant to expression of interest furnished by the company, the board of directors of the company has considered, a proposal for an international synergistic acquisition having potential of synergy with the affairs of the company to accomplish its broader vision to tap international market.
