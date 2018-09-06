TPG acquires minority stake in wire-maker R R Kabel

The strong expected growth in India’s housing sector and customer preference for established brands makes R R Kabel an attractive company, according to TPG

Mumbai: American private equity firm TPG, on Thursday, said that it has acquired a significant minority stake in R R Kabel Ltd, a manufacturer of building wires and low-voltage cables for an undisclosed amount, the PE firm said in a statement.

R R Kabel, founded by the Kabra family was started in 1999 and has operations in over 80 countries. It is headquartered in Mumbai. Apat from its mainstay business of making wires, the company has recently expanded into the consumer appliances business with products across categories such as fans, lighting equipment, switches, water heaters, and air coolers.

“In TPG, we have found the right partner to help R R Kabel reach the next level, as we look to strengthen our brand, expand our product offering, and develop our presence in more markets across India,” said Shreegopal Kabra, managing director of R R Kabel.

According to Puneet Bhatia, co-managing partner at TPG Capital Asia, the strong expected growth in India’s housing sector and customer preference for established brands makes R R Kabel an attractive company.

“Within the building materials segment, we have witnessed a growing consumer preference for established and organised brands like R R Kabel. This, combined with India’s strong housing market, positions the company well for significant growth,” said Bhatia.

The founder family has built an impressive portfolio, a resonant brand and a deep distribution network, he added.

Steer Advisors acted as the financial advisor to R R Kabel whereas Khaitan & Co acted as the legal advisor. AZB & Partners and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal advisors to TPG in the transaction.

The latest investment in R R Kabel, adds to the growing list of investments made by the American PE firm this year.

In July, TPG lead a $100 million (Rs685 crore) investment round in non-bank lender Five Star Business Finance Ltd. It also acquired a significant minority stake in Sai Life Sciences, a drug discovery, development and manufacturing service provider, in the same month.

The firm’s growth capital arm TPG Growth, recently led a $100 million investment into Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, which owns and operates online entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow.

The firm has also made changes to its team in India.

On 5 September, Mint reported that TPG Growth has appointed its senior adviser Shailesh Rao as India head. Rao is expected to take charge on 15 September, the report said.